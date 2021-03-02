U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Pattin, Incirlik Veterinary Services non-commissioned officer in-charge, draws blood from MWD Bosco during a veterinary check-up at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2021. The U.S. Army in the only military service branch that employs veterinary specialists, a small career field of less than a 1,000, but provides their expertise to all service branches that utilize Military Working Dogs in locations around the world.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2021 05:39
|Photo ID:
|6601813
|VIRIN:
|210203-F-HU835-1476
|Resolution:
|5591x3731
|Size:
|4.47 MB
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Army vets, a love beyond duty [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
