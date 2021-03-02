U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Pattin, Incirlik Veterinary Services non-commissioned officer in-charge, draws blood from MWD Bosco during a veterinary check-up at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2021. The U.S. Army in the only military service branch that employs veterinary specialists, a small career field of less than a 1,000, but provides their expertise to all service branches that utilize Military Working Dogs in locations around the world.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2021 Date Posted: 04.16.2021 05:39 Photo ID: 6601813 VIRIN: 210203-F-HU835-1476 Resolution: 5591x3731 Size: 4.47 MB Location: TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army vets, a love beyond duty [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.