    Army vets, a love beyond duty

    TURKEY

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Alexander Pattin, Incirlik Veterinary Services non-commissioned officer in-charge, draws blood from MWD Bosco during a veterinary check-up at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2021. The U.S. Army in the only military service branch that employs veterinary specialists, a small career field of less than a 1,000, but provides their expertise to all service branches that utilize Military Working Dogs in locations around the world.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 05:39
    Photo ID: 6601813
    VIRIN: 210203-F-HU835-1476
    Resolution: 5591x3731
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army vets, a love beyond duty [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    MWD
    Veterinarian
    Resiliency
    U.S. Army

