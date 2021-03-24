Army vets, a love beyond duty

U.S. Army Capt. Freelie Mitchell, Incirlik Veterinary Services chief, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Devon Modrak, Incirlik Veterinary Services non-commissioned officer in-charge, bond with base mascot Cash during a routine check-up at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 24, 2021. The U.S. Army in the only military service branch that employs veterinary specialists, a small career field of less than a 1,000, but provides their expertise to all service branches that utilize Military Working Dogs in locations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

