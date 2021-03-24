Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army vets, a love beyond duty [Image 3 of 5]

    Army vets, a love beyond duty

    TURKEY

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Capt. Freelie Mitchell, Incirlik Veterinary Services chief, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Devon Modrak, Incirlik Veterinary Services non-commissioned officer in-charge, assess the health of base mascot Cash during a routine check-up at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 24, 2021. Mitchell and Modrak are the only non-deployed U.S. Army personnel at Incirlik, also serving as the only source of the base’s veterinary services, which is essential the upkeep of the Air Force’s military working dogs and unit mascots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.16.2021 05:39
    Photo ID: 6601812
    VIRIN: 210324-F-HU835-2008
    Resolution: 5036x3357
    Size: 4.83 MB
    Location: TR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army vets, a love beyond duty [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Incirlik
    MWD
    Veterinarian
    Resiliency
    U.S. Army

