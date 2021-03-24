Army vets, a love beyond duty

U.S. Army Capt. Freelie Mitchell, Incirlik Veterinary Services chief, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Devon Modrak, Incirlik Veterinary Services non-commissioned officer in-charge, assess the health of base mascot Cash during a routine check-up at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, March 24, 2021. Mitchell and Modrak are the only non-deployed U.S. Army personnel at Incirlik, also serving as the only source of the base’s veterinary services, which is essential the upkeep of the Air Force’s military working dogs and unit mascots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

