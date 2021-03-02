Army vets, a love beyond duty

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.03.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Seretis, 39th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, holds MWD Bosco during a veterinary check-up at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2021. The U.S. Army in the only military service branch that employs veterinary specialists, a small career field of less than a 1,000, but provides their expertise to all service branches that utilize Military Working Dogs in locations around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

