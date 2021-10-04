119th Wing members are greeted as they arrive at Exercise Southern Strike 2021 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Miss., on April 10, 2021. Southern Strike 2021 is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard from April 15 thru April 29, 2021. The exercise is a robust display of counter-insurgency, close-air-support, non-combatant evacuation, and maritime special operations events. Approximately 70 119th Wing members are making the trip to participate in the training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 22:24 Photo ID: 6601467 VIRIN: 210410-Z-WA217-1095 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 6.54 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North Dakota Guard members participate in Exercise Southern Strike 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.