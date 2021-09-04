North Dakota Guard members participate in Exercise Southern Strike 2021

119th Wing members board a C-17 aircraft on the flight line at the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., as they prepare to depart for Exercise Southern Strike 2021 on April 9, 2021. Southern Strike 2021 is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard from April 15 thru April 29, 2021. The exercise is a robust display of counter-insurgency, close-air-support, non-combatant evacuation, and maritime special operations events. Approximately 70 119th Wing members are making the trip to participate in the training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)

