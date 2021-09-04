Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Dakota Guard members participate in Exercise Southern Strike 2021 [Image 4 of 4]

    North Dakota Guard members participate in Exercise Southern Strike 2021

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2021

    Photo by Chief Master Sgt. David Lipp 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    119th Wing unit members are seated on-board a C-17 aircraft as they prepare to depart the North Dakota Air National Guard Base, Fargo, N.D., for Exercise Southern Strike on April 9, 2021. Southern Strike 2021 is a large-scale, joint and international combat exercise hosted by the Mississippi National Guard from April 15 thru April 29, 2021. The exercise is a robust display of counter-insurgency, close-air-support, non-combatant evacuation, and maritime special operations events. Approximately 70 119th Wing members are making the trip to participate in the training exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Chief Master Sgt. David H. Lipp)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 22:24
    Photo ID: 6601523
    VIRIN: 210409-Z-WA217-1094
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 6.77 MB
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Dakota Guard members participate in Exercise Southern Strike 2021 [Image 4 of 4], by CMSgt David Lipp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SouthernStrike2021

