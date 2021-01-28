LSD CO Group Photo

210128-N-PC065-1019 LITTLE CREEK, Va. (Jan. 28, 2021) Cmdr. Kathryn Wijnaldum, commanding officer of USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), Cmdr. LaDonna Simpson, commanding officer of USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), Cmdr. Kimberly Jones, commanding officer of USS Tortuga (LSD 46) and Cmdr. Kristel O’Canas, commanding officer of USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) pose for a photo in front of Carter Hall at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

