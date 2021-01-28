Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) CO Portraits [Image 6 of 10]

    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) CO Portraits

    LITTLE CREEK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210128-N-PC065-1064 LITTLE CREEK, Va. (Jan. 28, 2021) Cmdr. LaDonna Simpson, commanding officer of the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) poses for a photograph in the pilot house while in port at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) CO Portraits [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LSD 50
    U.S. Navy
    ESG 2
    Expeditionary Strike Group 2
    CO Portrait

