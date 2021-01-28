210128-N-PC065-1047 LITTLE CREEK, Va. (Jan. 28, 2021) Cmdr. LaDonna Simpson, commanding officer of the USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) poses for a photograph in her cabin while in port at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 22:23
|Photo ID:
|6601437
|VIRIN:
|210128-N-PC065-1047
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE CREEK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) CO Portraits [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
