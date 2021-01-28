210128-N-PC065-1002 LITTLE CREEK, Va. (Jan. 28, 2021) Cmdr. Kathryn Wijnaldum, commanding officer of USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), Cmdr. LaDonna Simpson, commanding officer of USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), Cmdr. Kimberly Jones, commanding officer of USS Tortuga (LSD 46) and Cmdr. Kristel O’Canas, commanding officer of USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) pose for a photo in front of Carter Hall at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 22:24
|Photo ID:
|6601440
|VIRIN:
|210128-N-PC065-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE CREEK, VA, US
This work, LSD CO Group Photo [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
