Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LSD CO Group Photo [Image 10 of 10]

    LSD CO Group Photo

    LITTLE CREEK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210128-N-PC065-1002 LITTLE CREEK, Va. (Jan. 28, 2021) Cmdr. Kathryn Wijnaldum, commanding officer of USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), Cmdr. LaDonna Simpson, commanding officer of USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), Cmdr. Kimberly Jones, commanding officer of USS Tortuga (LSD 46) and Cmdr. Kristel O’Canas, commanding officer of USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) pose for a photo in front of Carter Hall at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek, Virginia, Jan. 28, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 22:24
    Photo ID: 6601440
    VIRIN: 210128-N-PC065-1002
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: LITTLE CREEK, VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LSD CO Group Photo [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LSD CO Group Photo
    USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) CO Portraits
    USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) CO Portraits
    USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) CO Portraits
    USS Whidbey Island (LSD 41) CO Portraits
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) CO Portraits
    USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) CO Portraits
    LSD CO Group Photo
    LSD CO Group Photo
    LSD CO Group Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy
    ESG 2
    Expeditionary Strike Group 2
    CO Portrait
    LSD #

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT