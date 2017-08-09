Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert, the Adjutant General of Florida, fly from Jacksonville to Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in a UH-60 Blackhawk. During the flight, Eifert provided an aerial overview of the 125th Fighter Wing, Cecil Field and other Florida National Guard installations and training locations.
|09.08.2017
|04.15.2021 16:13
|6600822
|170908-Z-PO174-0200
|7028x4686
|14.82 MB
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|2
|0
This work, Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Carmen Fleischmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth
