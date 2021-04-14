Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth [Image 1 of 4]

    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, tours the campus of the Regional Training Institute at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center. During the visit he also met with Florida National Guard senior leaders to discuss force structure and training requirements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 16:12
    Photo ID: 6600820
    VIRIN: 170908-Z-UC670-0264
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Hometown: GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL, US
    Hometown: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth
    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth
    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth
    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Airmen
    NCO
    Blackhawk
    NGB
    Jacksonville
    Florida National Guard
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau
    TAG
    Army Guard
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    UH-60
    125th Fighter Wing
    Regional Training Institute
    RTI
    DV Tour
    FLNG
    Camp Blanding Joint Training Center
    state command sergeant major
    Soldier for Life
    The Adjutant General of Florida
    CBJTC
    BLC
    Basic Leadership Course
    state CSM
    Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert
    command retreat
    Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson
    CSM Hosford

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT