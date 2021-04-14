Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth

Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, spoke to future NCOs enrolled in the virtual Basic Leadership Course hosted by the Florida Regional Training Institute. Once a month-long residency course, the RTI has gone virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has trained 651 graduates and hosted 10 classes since that time.

