Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth [Image 2 of 4]

    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Vann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, spoke to future NCOs enrolled in the virtual Basic Leadership Course hosted by the Florida Regional Training Institute. Once a month-long residency course, the RTI has gone virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has trained 651 graduates and hosted 10 classes since that time.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 16:13
    Photo ID: 6600821
    VIRIN: 170908-Z-UC670-0269
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 
    Hometown: GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL, US
    Hometown: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Christopher Vann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth
    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth
    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth
    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    NCO
    Blackhawk
    NGB
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau
    TAG
    Soldiers
    UH-60
    Regional Training Institute
    RTI
    DV Tour
    FLNG
    Camp Blanding Joint Training Center
    The Adjutant General of Florida
    CBJTC
    BLC
    Basic Leadership Course
    Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert
    Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT