Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, presents a challenge coin to Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaritza Luna during his visit yesterday to the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville. Luna was recognized last year as the Region 3 Outstanding Airman of the Year and has gone on to serve dutifully in support of COVID-19 testing operations while simultaneously completing her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth
