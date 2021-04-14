Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth [Image 4 of 4]

    Chief National Guard Bureau tours Florida Guard facilities, reviews capabilities and plans for growth

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Carmen Fleischmann 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, presents a challenge coin to Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaritza Luna during his visit yesterday to the 125th Fighter Wing in Jacksonville. Luna was recognized last year as the Region 3 Outstanding Airman of the Year and has gone on to serve dutifully in support of COVID-19 testing operations while simultaneously completing her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

