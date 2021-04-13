Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of US Congress attend KC-46A Pegasus orientation flight [Image 13 of 13]

    Members of US Congress attend KC-46A Pegasus orientation flight

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS NAVAL AIR FACILITY, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Charles Fultz 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J., and Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., monitor the boom operator station visual displays on a KC-46A Pegasus during an orientation flight out of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 13, 2021. During the orientation flight, Air Force and Air Mobility Command leaders showcased the KC-46A Pegasus’s capabilities and aircrew proficiency to members of U.S. Congress, providing measurable progression of the airframe's growing operational capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:29
    Photo ID: 6600671
    VIRIN: 200706-F-PI321-0537
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS NAVAL AIR FACILITY, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of US Congress attend KC-46A Pegasus orientation flight [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "1CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    KC-46A Pegasus
    77th Air Refueling Squadron
    344th Air Refueling Squadron

