U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., and Tech. Sgt. Devaughn Granger, 344th Air Refueling Squadron in-flight refueling specialist, discuss the capabilities of the KC-46A Pegasus during an orientation flight out of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 13, 2021. Since Oct. 1, 2020, the Pegasus fleet has executed more than 1,400 missions across the globe in all three of its mission sets, including cross-ocean aerial refueling fighter drags, aeromedical evacuations, and cargo and passenger transport. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:29 Photo ID: 6600665 VIRIN: 200706-F-PI321-0475 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.5 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS NAVAL AIR FACILITY, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of US Congress attend KC-46A Pegasus orientation flight [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.