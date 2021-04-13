Members of US Congress attend KC-46A Pegasus orientation flight

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., and Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., monitor the boom operator station visual displays on a KC-46A Pegasus during an orientation flight out of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 13, 2021. During the orientation flight, Air Force and Air Mobility Command leaders showcased the KC-46A's capabilities and aircrew proficiency to members of U.S. Congress, providing measurable progression of the airframe's growing operational capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

Date Taken: 04.13.2021
Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS NAVAL AIR FACILITY, MD, US