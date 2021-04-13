U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Theodore Fisher, 344th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, salutes Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., prior to an orientation flight out of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 13, 2021. During the orientation flight, Air Force and Air Mobility Command leaders showcased the KC-46A Pegasus’s capabilities and aircrew proficiency to members of U.S. Congress, providing measurable progression of the airframe's growing operational capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 14:28 Photo ID: 6600659 VIRIN: 200706-F-PI321-0081 Resolution: 4182x3100 Size: 859.94 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS NAVAL AIR FACILITY, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Members of US Congress attend KC-46A Pegasus orientation flight [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.