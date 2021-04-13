U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Theodore Fisher, 344th Air Refueling Squadron pilot, salutes Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., prior to an orientation flight out of Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, April 13, 2021. During the orientation flight, Air Force and Air Mobility Command leaders showcased the KC-46A Pegasus’s capabilities and aircrew proficiency to members of U.S. Congress, providing measurable progression of the airframe's growing operational capacity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Charles T. Fultz)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 14:28
|Photo ID:
|6600659
|VIRIN:
|200706-F-PI321-0081
|Resolution:
|4182x3100
|Size:
|859.94 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS NAVAL AIR FACILITY, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of US Congress attend KC-46A Pegasus orientation flight [Image 13 of 13], by SrA Charles Fultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
