Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries [Image 4 of 4]

    NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210412-N-ME396-1012 GROTON, Conn. (April 12, 2021) Hospitalman Sylvia Gross poses for a photo with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Corey Boyd after being screened to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. Before receiving their first dose, patients are screened by healthcare providers to determine whether or not they have disqualifying conditions, such as recently receiving other vaccines or certain allergies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 13:13
    Photo ID: 6600525
    VIRIN: 210412-N-ME396-1012
    Resolution: 3000x2143
    Size: 696.96 KB
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries
    NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries
    NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries
    NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    subase new london
    covid-19
    nmrtu groton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT