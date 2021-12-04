NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries

210412-N-ME396-1012 GROTON, Conn. (April 12, 2021) Hospitalman Sylvia Gross poses for a photo with Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Corey Boyd after being screened to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. Before receiving their first dose, patients are screened by healthcare providers to determine whether or not they have disqualifying conditions, such as recently receiving other vaccines or certain allergies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

