NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries

210412-N-ME396-1006 GROTON, Conn. (April 12, 2021) Hospitalman Ethan Orshanski administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Cynthia Miller at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. Family members and other qualified civilians may now schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by going to https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

