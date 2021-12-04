210412-N-ME396-1006 GROTON, Conn. (April 12, 2021) Hospitalman Ethan Orshanski administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Cynthia Miller at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. Family members and other qualified civilians may now schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by going to https://informatics-stage.health.mil/COVAX. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6600523
|VIRIN:
|210412-N-ME396-1006
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|648.97 KB
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT