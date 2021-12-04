210412-N-ME396-1009 GROTON, Conn. (April 12, 2021) Hospitalman Sylvia Gross signs in with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ellen Burt to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. As of April 12, 2021, NMRTU Groton has administered just under 7,500 total vaccines, including first and second doses. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 13:13 Photo ID: 6600524 VIRIN: 210412-N-ME396-1009 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 699.85 KB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.