    NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries [Image 1 of 4]

    NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Lotz 

    Subase New London

    210412-N-ME396-1003 GROTON, Conn. (April 12, 2021) Hospitalman Ethan Orshanski administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Azuka Udeh at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. NMRTU moved to Phase 2 of vaccination efforts, opening all family, retiree, veteran, and authorized beneficiaries ages 18 and up. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.15.2021 13:13
    VIRIN: 210412-N-ME396-1003
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    This work, NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS

    vaccine
    subase new london
    covid-19
    nmrtu groton

