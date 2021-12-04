210412-N-ME396-1003 GROTON, Conn. (April 12, 2021) Hospitalman Ethan Orshanski administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Azuka Udeh at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. NMRTU moved to Phase 2 of vaccination efforts, opening all family, retiree, veteran, and authorized beneficiaries ages 18 and up. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.15.2021 13:13 Photo ID: 6600522 VIRIN: 210412-N-ME396-1003 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 657.15 KB Location: GROTON, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tristan Lotz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.