210412-N-ME396-1003 GROTON, Conn. (April 12, 2021) Hospitalman Ethan Orshanski administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Azuka Udeh at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Groton onboard Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London. NMRTU moved to Phase 2 of vaccination efforts, opening all family, retiree, veteran, and authorized beneficiaries ages 18 and up. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan B. Lotz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2021 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6600522
|VIRIN:
|210412-N-ME396-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|657.15 KB
|Location:
|GROTON, CT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
NMRTU Groton Opens COVID-19 Vaccines to authorized civilian beneficiaries
