U.S. Marines and Philippine soldiers put the finishing touches on the columns and top tie beams as well as completing over half of the brick laying of a daycare facility during Balikatan 21 in Barangay Duhat, Plaridel, Ph., April 7, 2021. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2021 23:25
|Photo ID:
|6599679
|VIRIN:
|210407-F-HZ722-1093
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.2 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT