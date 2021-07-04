U.S. Marines and Philippine soldiers put the finishing touches on the columns and top tie beams as well as completing over half of the brick laying of a daycare facility during Balikatan 21 in Barangay Duhat, Plaridel, Ph., April 7, 2021. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 23:25 Photo ID: 6599679 VIRIN: 210407-F-HZ722-1093 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.2 MB Location: PH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.