U.S. Marines with 9th Engineer Support Battalion and Philippine soldiers with 564th Engineer Construction Battalion construct a daycare facility together during Balikatan 21 in Barangay Duhat, Plaridel, Ph., April 7, 2021. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 23:25 Photo ID: 6599676 VIRIN: 210407-F-HZ722-1005 Resolution: 4243x2829 Size: 8.56 MB Location: PH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.