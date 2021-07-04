Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build

U.S. Marine Corps 9th Engineer Support Battalion combat engineers, Cpl. Mouakong Xiong (left), Cpl. Caleb Bishop (center) and Cpl. Kenneth Norris (right) shovel dirt into a wheelbarrow used to level out the daycare facility’s foundation during Balikatan 21 in Barangay Duhat, Plaridel, Ph., April 7, 2021. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

