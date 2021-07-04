Balikatan 21: Barangay Duhat daycare center build

Philippine Army Cpl. Bryan De Guzman (left), 564th Engineer Construction Battalion masonry carpenter, and U.S. Marine Cpl. Keegan Crary (right), 9th Engineer Support Battalion combat engineer, lay concrete measurement unit blocks for a daycare facility during Balikatan 21 in Barangay Duhat, Plaridel, Ph., April 7, 2021. Balikatan, now in its 36th year, is an example of the long-standing friendship between the Philippines and United States in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

