Naval Hospital Jacksonville LASIK eye surgery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 18, 2021) - Cmdr. Todd Endicott, an ophthalmologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, performs LASIK eye surgery on a patient at the refractive surgery suite. Endicott holds a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine. A native of Yakima, Washington, he says, "Performing LASIK eye surgery on active duty service members reduces the need for corrective lenses and enhances vision tremendously. It allows warfighters to perform their job safer, wear their protective equipment more comfortably, and defend our great nation without the burden of prescription glasses or contact lenses." (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

