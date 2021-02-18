Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville LASIK eye surgery [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville LASIK eye surgery

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 18, 2021) - Cmdr. Todd Endicott, an ophthalmologist at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, performs LASIK eye surgery on a patient at the refractive surgery suite. Endicott holds a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine. A native of Yakima, Washington, he says, "Performing LASIK eye surgery on active duty service members reduces the need for corrective lenses and enhances vision tremendously. It allows warfighters to perform their job safer, wear their protective equipment more comfortably, and defend our great nation without the burden of prescription glasses or contact lenses." (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 12:37
    Photo ID: 6598731
    VIRIN: 210218-N-QA097-018
    Resolution: 1512x1662
    Size: 371.46 KB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
