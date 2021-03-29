Naval Hospital Jacksonville Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 29, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Farryn Masongale discusses Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP) services with a colleague. Masongale, a native of Orlando, Florida, says, “At SARP, we want to give patients the level of care they need. People in the program often say they feel truly heard by our staff.” Patients can self-refer to SARP or be referred to it. SAPR offers a wide range of services, including the Prime For Life educational course and outpatient, intensive outpatient, and residential treatment. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

