Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP) [Image 2 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP)

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Deidre Smith 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 29, 2021) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Farryn Masongale discusses Naval Hospital Jacksonville’s Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP) services with a colleague. Masongale, a native of Orlando, Florida, says, “At SARP, we want to give patients the level of care they need. People in the program often say they feel truly heard by our staff.” Patients can self-refer to SARP or be referred to it. SAPR offers a wide range of services, including the Prime For Life educational course and outpatient, intensive outpatient, and residential treatment. (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released). #FacesofNHJax

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 12:37
    Photo ID: 6598730
    VIRIN: 210329-N-QA097-011
    Resolution: 4700x3024
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP) [Image 3 of 3], by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Vaccination Efforts
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP)
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville LASIK eye surgery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    SARP
    Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT