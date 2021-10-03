Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Vaccination Efforts [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Vaccination Efforts

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 10, 2021) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dean Washington, a Tallahassee, Florida native assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville, delivers a dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Community Vaccination Center in Jacksonville, Florida, March 10, 2021. The Department of Defense will continue to support the whole-of-government response to counter the “most immediate” threat of the pandemic to our Nation and is committed to breaking the cycle of transmission as it provides support to approved FEMA requests from state, local, tribal and territorial authorities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Navy Public Affairs Support Element East)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 12:37
    Photo ID: 6598729
    VIRIN: 210310-N-VP266-1004
    Resolution: 3760x2686
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Jacksonville Vaccination Efforts [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Vaccination Efforts
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville Substance Abuse and Rehabilitation Program (SARP)
    Naval Hospital Jacksonville LASIK eye surgery

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint
    Releif
    Operatons
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT