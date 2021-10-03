Naval Hospital Jacksonville Vaccination Efforts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (March 10, 2021) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Dean Washington, a Tallahassee, Florida native assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville, delivers a dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Community Vaccination Center in Jacksonville, Florida, March 10, 2021. The Department of Defense will continue to support the whole-of-government response to counter the “most immediate” threat of the pandemic to our Nation and is committed to breaking the cycle of transmission as it provides support to approved FEMA requests from state, local, tribal and territorial authorities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Navy Public Affairs Support Element East)

