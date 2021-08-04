Kaylee Coleman, 5, front, spins a pinwheel before a superhero parade at the Child Development Center at the Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, April 9. William Jamieson, 4, stands behind her. Camp Zama Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation officials held a superhero parade and pinwheel planting in honor of the Month of the Military and National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 21:26 Photo ID: 6597642 VIRIN: 210414-A-IT218-007 Resolution: 5289x3935 Size: 11.56 MB Location: JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Zama FMWR honors military children with superhero parade, pinwheel planting [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.