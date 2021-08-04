Tiara Harris, left, and Shiela Imagawa, right, Child Development Center staff, lead toddlers on a superhero parade at the Child Development Center at the Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, April 9. Camp Zama Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation officials held the parade and a pinwheel planting in honor of the Month of the Military and National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 21:26
|Photo ID:
|6597640
|VIRIN:
|210414-A-IT218-005
|Resolution:
|3768x3232
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Zama FMWR honors military children with superhero parade, pinwheel planting [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama FMWR honors military children with superhero parade, pinwheel planting
LEAVE A COMMENT