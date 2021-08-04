Camp Zama FMWR honors military children with superhero parade, pinwheel planting

Sari Sugai, Exceptional Family Member Program manager for Army Community Service, helps, from left, Rose Withington, 4; Claire Herald, 3; and Torin Litton, 3, plant pinwheels at the Child Development Center at the Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, April 9. Camp Zama Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation officials held a superhero parade and the pinwheel planting in honor of the Month of the Military and National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

