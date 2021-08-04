Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama FMWR honors military children with superhero parade, pinwheel planting [Image 2 of 8]

    Camp Zama FMWR honors military children with superhero parade, pinwheel planting

    JAPAN

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Lucinda Ward, Army Community Service specialist, hands a pinwheel to DeStani Muex-Mabon, 5, before a superhero parade at the Child Development Center at the Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, April 9. Chance Garrett, 3, stands next to them. Camp Zama Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation officials held a superhero parade and pinwheel planting in honor of the Month of the Military and National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    This work, Camp Zama FMWR honors military children with superhero parade, pinwheel planting [Image 8 of 8], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Community Service
    Month of the Military Child
    Family Advocacy Program
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    National Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Winifred Brown
    Wendy Brown
    target_news_asiapacific

