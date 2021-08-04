Camp Zama FMWR honors military children with superhero parade, pinwheel planting

Lucinda Ward, Army Community Service specialist, hands a pinwheel to DeStani Muex-Mabon, 5, before a superhero parade at the Child Development Center at the Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, April 9. Chance Garrett, 3, stands next to them. Camp Zama Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation officials held a superhero parade and pinwheel planting in honor of the Month of the Military and National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

