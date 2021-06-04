DM hosts AATC

A forklift carries airdrop equipment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2021. The 563rd Rescue Group provided the equipment to the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center C-130 Hercules Test Detachment from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, in support of operational tests on the LITENING targeting pod, a high-resolution, multi-sensor targeting system designed for finding, fixing and targeting enemy target sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

