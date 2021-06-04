A forklift carries airdrop equipment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2021. The 563rd Rescue Group provided the equipment to the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center C-130 Hercules Test Detachment from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, in support of operational tests on the LITENING targeting pod, a high-resolution, multi-sensor targeting system designed for finding, fixing and targeting enemy target sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 19:53
|Photo ID:
|6597422
|VIRIN:
|210406-F-FZ485-1233
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM hosts AATC [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT