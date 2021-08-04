A C-130 Hercules assigned to the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center takes off from the Marana National Airport, Marana, Arizona, April 8, 2021. The AATC C-130 Hercules Test Detachment from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, worked alongside the 563rd Rescue Group to perform operational tests on the LITENING targeting pod, a high-resolution, multi-sensor targeting system designed for finding, fixing and targeting enemy target sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 19:53
|Photo ID:
|6597419
|VIRIN:
|210408-F-FZ485-1226
|Resolution:
|5372x3581
|Size:
|855.21 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DM hosts AATC [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
