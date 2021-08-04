A C-130 Hercules assigned to the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center takes off from the Marana National Airport, Marana, Arizona, April 8, 2021. The AATC C-130 Hercules Test Detachment from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, worked alongside the 563rd Rescue Group to perform operational tests on the LITENING targeting pod, a high-resolution, multi-sensor targeting system designed for finding, fixing and targeting enemy target sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 19:53 Photo ID: 6597419 VIRIN: 210408-F-FZ485-1226 Resolution: 5372x3581 Size: 855.21 KB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DM hosts AATC [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.