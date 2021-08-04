Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DM hosts AATC [Image 5 of 6]

    DM hosts AATC

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    A C-130 Hercules assigned to the Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center takes off from the Marana National Airport, Marana, Arizona, April 8, 2021. The AATC C-130 Hercules Test Detachment from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, worked alongside the 563rd Rescue Group to perform operational tests on the LITENING targeting pod, a high-resolution, multi-sensor targeting system designed for finding, fixing and targeting enemy target sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 19:53
    Photo ID: 6597419
    VIRIN: 210408-F-FZ485-1226
    Resolution: 5372x3581
    Size: 855.21 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Air Combat Command
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    DM
    182nd
    AATC

