    DM hosts AATC [Image 4 of 6]

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    A LITENING targeting pod hangs from a C-130 Hercules at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 8, 2021. The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center C-130 Hercules Test Detachment from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, worked closely with the 563rd Rescue Group in order to perform operational tests on this high-resolution, multi-sensor targeting system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 19:53
    Photo ID: 6597418
    VIRIN: 210408-F-FZ485-1015
    Resolution: 5559x3283
    Size: 790.37 KB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DM hosts AATC [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    DM
    182nd
    AATC

