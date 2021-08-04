DM hosts AATC

A LITENING targeting pod hangs from a C-130 Hercules at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 8, 2021. The Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center C-130 Hercules Test Detachment from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, worked closely with the 563rd Rescue Group in order to perform operational tests on this high-resolution, multi-sensor targeting system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

