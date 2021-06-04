DM hosts AATC

U. S. Air Force Master Sgt. Clayton Woods, Air National Guard Air Force Reserve Command Test Center loadmaster, wears an AATC patch at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 6, 2021. The AATC C-130 Hercules Test Detachment from Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, received training airdrop equipment from the 563rd Rescue Group in order to run operational tests on the LITENING targeting pod. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales)

