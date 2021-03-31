St. Louis, Missouri native and 647th Regional Support Group (Forward) Soldier promoted to Sergeant

Members of the 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade, noncommissioned officer corps gather following the promotion ceremony of Sgt. Wesley Langston at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 31, 2021. Pictured from left to right: Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Brehmer, brigade command sergeant major; 1st Sgt. Danny Kissinger, Headquarters and Headquarters Company; Sgt. Wesley Langston, billeting noncommissioned officer; Sgt. Don Jaramillo, Headquarters and Headquarters Company training noncommissioned officer; Staff Sgt. Andrea Gilchrist, facilities deputy noncommissioned officer; Staff Sgt. Johnathan Brown, facilities operations noncommissioned officer in charge; and Staff Sgt. Derrick Francois, facilities noncommissioned officer in charge.

