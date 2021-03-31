St. Louis, Missouri native and 647th Regional Support Group (Forward) Soldier promoted to Sergeant

A round of applause is given following the promotion of newly promoted Sgt. Wesley Langston, billeting noncommissioned officer, at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 31, 2021. Pictured from left to right: Staff Sgt. Derrick Francois, facilities noncommissioned officer in charge; Sgt. Wesley Langston, billeting noncommissioned officer; Sgt. Don Jaramillo, Headquarters and Headquarters Company training noncommissioned officer; and Capt. Benjamin Gaines, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade.

