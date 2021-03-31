St. Louis, Missouri native and 647th Regional Support Group (Forward) Soldier promoted to Sergeant

Staff Sgt. Derrick Francois, facilities noncommissioned officer in charge, 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade, pins the rank of sergeant on Spc. Wesley Langston, billeting noncommissioned officer, during a promotion ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 31, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 17:59
|Photo ID:
|6597220
|VIRIN:
|210331-A-GJ246-0086
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|DARIEN, IL, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|ST. LOUIS, MO, US
|Hometown:
|WICHITA, KS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
