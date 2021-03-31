Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    St. Louis, Missouri native and 647th Regional Support Group (Forward) Soldier promoted to Sergeant [Image 6 of 10]

    St. Louis, Missouri native and 647th Regional Support Group (Forward) Soldier promoted to Sergeant

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Photo by Capt. Brandon Fambro 

    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

    Col. Duane Burk, commander, 647th Regional Support Group (Forward), Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade, right, congratulates newly promoted Sgt. Wesley Langston, billeting noncommissioned officer, following a promotion ceremony at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 31, 2021.

    St. Louis, Missouri native and 647th Regional Support Group (Forward) Soldier promoted to Sergeant

    1st Armored Division
    United States Army Reserve
    416th Theater Engineer Command
    647th Regional Support Group
    648th Regional Support Group
    Fort Bliss Mobilization Brigade

