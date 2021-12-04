Senior Leader Orientation Course opening remarks

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. listens to a question during the Senior Leader Orientation Course at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 12, 2021. The course provides training for newly selected brigadier generals and senior executive service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 15:13
|Photo ID:
|6596915
|VIRIN:
|210412-F-LE393-0256
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|967.41 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
