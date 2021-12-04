Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. delivers remarks during the Senior Leader Orientation Course at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 12, 2021. The course provides training for newly selected brigadier generals and senior executive service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2021 15:13 Photo ID: 6596908 VIRIN: 210412-F-LE393-0115 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 876.86 KB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior Leader Orientation Course opening remarks [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.