    Senior Leader Orientation Course opening remarks [Image 6 of 9]

    Senior Leader Orientation Course opening remarks

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2021

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Attendees listen to remarks from Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P. Roth, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. and Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. Raymond during the Senior Leader Orientation Course at Joint Base Andrews, Md., April 12, 2021. The course provides training for newly selected brigadier generals and senior executive service members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 15:13
    Photo ID: 6596913
    VIRIN: 210412-F-LE393-0241
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 815.19 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Leader Orientation Course opening remarks [Image 9 of 9], by Eric Dietrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    USSF
    SLOC
    U.S. Space Force
    Eric R. Dietrich

