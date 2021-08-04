Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build

U.S. Army Sgt. Jaren Hill (left), 561st Engineering Construction Company, 84th Engineering Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade interior electrical sergeant, and Philippine Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Gil Duran (right), Naval Combat Engineering Brigade utility builder, use a sifter to refine aggregate used for the construction of a two-classroom building in Atimonan, Quezon, Ph., during Exercise Balikatan April 8, 2021. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the U.S. and the Philippines and comes from a Tagalog phrase meaning "shoulder-to-shoulder," representing the partnership between the two countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

