Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build [Image 2 of 5]

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build

    PHILIPPINES

    04.08.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry 

    Exercise Balikatan

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Philippine Navy Seabees place a rebar cage for the top tie beam during construction of a two-classroom building in Atimonan, Quezon, Ph., during Exercise Balikatan April 8, 2021. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the U.S. and the Philippines and comes from a Tagalog phrase meaning "shoulder-to-shoulder," representing the partnership between the two countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 02:31
    Photo ID: 6595814
    VIRIN: 210408-F-HZ722-0019
    Resolution: 3583x2388
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build
    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build
    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build
    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build
    Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    ShouldertoShoulder
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 21
    BK21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT