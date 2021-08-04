Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build

Philippine Navy Seabees with Naval Combat Engineering Brigade, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trevor Guenard, 561st Engineering Construction Company, 84th Engineering Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade assistant platoon sergeant, cover a wall of a two-classroom building with stucco in Atimonan, Quezon, Ph., during Exercise Balikatan April 8, 2021. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the U.S. and the Philippines and comes from a Tagalog phrase meaning "shoulder-to-shoulder," representing the partnership between the two countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

