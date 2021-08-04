Philippine Navy Seabees with Naval Combat Engineering Brigade, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Trevor Guenard, 561st Engineering Construction Company, 84th Engineering Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade assistant platoon sergeant, cover a wall of a two-classroom building with stucco in Atimonan, Quezon, Ph., during Exercise Balikatan April 8, 2021. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the U.S. and the Philippines and comes from a Tagalog phrase meaning "shoulder-to-shoulder," representing the partnership between the two countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2021 02:30
|Photo ID:
|6595817
|VIRIN:
|210408-F-HZ722-0092
|Resolution:
|4542x3028
|Size:
|9.25 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kaylea Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT