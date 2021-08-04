Balikatan 21: Barangay Angeles classroom build

U.S. Army Spc. Elijah Gonzalez, 561st Engineering Construction Company, 84th Engineering Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade interior electrician, removes formwork used to create a column of a two-classroom building in Atimonan, Quezon, Ph., during Exercise Balikatan April 8, 2021. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the U.S. and the Philippines and comes from a Tagalog phrase meaning "shoulder-to-shoulder," representing the partnership between the two countries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaylea Berry)

