Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge

Retired Sgt. Maj. Danny Davis, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor, demonstrates a medical rescue carry with Staff Sgt. Miki Dodge, right, a combat medic specialist and noncommissioned officer in charge of family medicine at the BG Crawford F. Sams Army Health Clinic at Camp Zama, during the Zama Middle High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Cadet Leadership Challenge at Kastner Army Airfield, April 8.

