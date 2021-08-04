Retired Sgt. Maj. Danny Davis, Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps instructor, demonstrates a medical rescue carry with Staff Sgt. Miki Dodge, right, a combat medic specialist and noncommissioned officer in charge of family medicine at the BG Crawford F. Sams Army Health Clinic at Camp Zama, during the Zama Middle High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Cadet Leadership Challenge at Kastner Army Airfield, April 8.
This work, Zama Middle High School JROTC holds Cadet Leadership Challenge [Image 20 of 20], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
